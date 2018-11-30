Johns Creek Founders Day Parade has been canceled

Johns Creek’s annual Founders Day Parade planned for this weekend has been canceled.
The cancellation is due to rain and thunderstorms forecast for Saturday morning and “for the safety of our residents and parade participants,” a press release said. Road closures planned for Saturday along State Bridge Road have also been canceled.
The inclement weather has caused cancellations or reschedulings in other metro areas, including a celebration for the opening of a new park in northwest Atlanta and a snow tubing event in downtown Kennesaw.
The Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Christmas parade that will close major Midtown roads is a rain or shine event.
READ | How to donate Christmas toys for children of men in Fulton County Jail
READ | Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Christmas parade to close major Midtown roads this weekend
READ: Annual Spelman-Morehouse Christmas concerts happening this weekend
READ: Lenox Square’s Santa photo schedule for Christmas 2018
Like Intown Atlanta News Now on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls has your Friday into Saturday forecast.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}