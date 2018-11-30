  • Johns Creek Founders Day Parade has been canceled

    By: Becca J. G. Godwin

    Updated:

    Johns Creek’s annual Founders Day Parade planned for this weekend has been canceled. 

    The cancellation is due to rain and thunderstorms forecast for Saturday morning and “for the safety of our residents and parade participants,” a press release said. Road closures planned for Saturday along State Bridge Road have also been canceled. 

    The inclement weather has caused cancellations or reschedulings in other metro areas, including a celebration for the opening of a new park in northwest Atlanta and a snow tubing event in downtown Kennesaw.

    The Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Christmas parade that will close major Midtown roads is a rain or shine event. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls has your Friday into Saturday forecast.

