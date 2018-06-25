0 Jeff Goldblum has a genius idea for the future of the 'Jurassic World' franchise

Spoiler warning: There are details about the ending of the "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" in this post.

LOS ANGELES – After teaching us about the negative consequences of living with dinosaurs over five films, where will the "Jurassic" movies go next?

"Jurassic Park" star Jeff Goldblum, who appears again in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" now in theaters, has a genius idea to really shake things up in the franchise.

"No dinos in the next movie; all music all the time," Goldblum said at the "Fallen Kingdom" premiere on June 12. His vision: It would be "A lot like (critically-acclaimed 1981 film) 'My Dinner With Andre,' only all musical. A wonderful show with two characters having a meal."

How about "My Dinner with Ian," with Goldblum's "Jurassic" character Ian Malcolm regaling his journeys in the years between the originals and the later versions with Chris Pratt's Owen Grady? After all, both actors are musically-talented. (Goldblum plays piano; Pratt plays guitar.)

Goldblum isn't the only one dreaming up new ideas for the films. Here are more "Fallen Kingdom" stars' pitches for the next "Jurassic" movie:

Justice Smith, who plays computer geek Franklin Webb

"My idea is that the dinosaurs form a language of their own in a society and overthrow the human race, like 'Planet of the Apes.' I mean, it would be a rip-off of that movie. That’s why I’m not a writer."

Daniella Pineda, veterinarian Zia Rodriguez

"I think (after the dinosaurs go free, they're) going to completely reroute and potentially destabilize the world as we know it, so humans are going to have to look to each other to be saved and not get eaten and not die. That’s my guess, but they don’t tell me anything so I have no idea. I don’t know (if I’m in next movie) but I hope so. I think I’m free in 2021."

James Cromwell, aka Benjamin Lockwood

The man who had a hand in cloning dinosaur genes isn't worried about where the franchise is going next. He's more concerned with present-day America.

"Oh, my darling, we have so many more problems than escaped dinosaurs. If only that were it, I would be very relieved. When you have a dinosaur in the White House, you have many more problems than I can possibly discuss. We better get our act together because we’re really running out of rope," Cromwell said.

"I don’t know whether it made it to the final edit (of the movie), but we have technologies that we think are essential now, and that essential technology is going to kill us."

