Lover of all plant-based foods? Atlanta is a good place to be, because it has been named one of the best cities for vegans and vegetarians by WalletHub.
The personal finance site came up with its results by analyzing the 100 largest American cities across 16 “key indicators of vegan- and vegetarian-friendliness,” such as cost of groceries, number of restaurants serving vegan options and amount of farmers markets per capita.
Those metrics were then categorized into three major sections: affordability; diversity, accessibility and quality; and vegetarian lifestyle.
While New York and Portland took first and second place, respectively, ATL snagged the No. 16 spot. Last year it was No. 19.
The city was among the top 20 thanks to its high diversity, accessibility and quality ranking, which was No. 13. It also had a high score for salad shops per capita, at No. 5.
Overall, California dominated the roundup. Three of its cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego, made it to the top 10.
Want to know how other areas fared? Take a look at the map of findings below.
