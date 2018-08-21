The votes are in - the media and coaches expect the Georgia Bulldogs to be really good this season.
UGA landed at No. 4 in the ESPN and coaches preseason polls and is ranked third in the preseason Associated Press poll. Despite losing three NFL first-round picks and other talented players from last season’s national runnerup squad, coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have been a consensus top-four pick of the preseason.
So, how do you think the Bulldogs will fare this season? Check out our AJC interactive below and pick which games on the schedule will be a win or a loss.
