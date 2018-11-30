0 How to donate Christmas toys for children of men in Fulton County Jail

An annual holiday drive will once again collect new dolls and other toys for daughters and sons of men incarcerated in the Fulton County Jail.

As part of the “Dads, Daughters, and Dolls Plus Sons” drive, children will also receive handwritten letters from their fathers, according to event organizers.



Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr., who has hosted the event for the past six years, said he wants children “to feel their fathers' love beyond bars, to know whether absent or present, they are loved."

"As the father of four daughters, I understand how deeply important the holiday season is for children as they anticipate both gift giving and sharing the season with those they love,” Arrington said in a statement.

Arrington serves District 5, which includes parts of unincorporated Fulton County, East Point, East Atlanta, Union City and College Park.

The drive takes place Monday, Dec. 3 through Wednesday Dec. 14 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Toys for children between the ages of one and 12 can be dropped off at the following locations:

·Fulton County Government Center, 141 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta

·Oak Hill Family Center, 2805 Metropolitan Pkwy., Atlanta

·Fulton County South Annex, 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park

The drive will conclude with a gift wrapping party at Suite Food Lounge, 375 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 17.﻿ To volunteer, RSVP for the event here.

This year’s drive is sponsored by Commissioner Arrington in conjunction with Suite Food Lounge. It is held in partnership with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

