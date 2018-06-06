  • HGTV's 'Property Brothers' are writing a kids' book releasing this fall

    By: USA Today

    Updated:

    HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott from 'Property Brothers' are writing another book!

    This time their love for building and brotherhood will cater to a kids' audience, with a story releasing this October called "Builder Brothers: Big Plans."

    The siblings announced the book in an interview with People

    The story will follow two brothers who want to design "the ultimate double-decker doghouse for their pups." They have to come up with a solution though when parents interfere. 

    “We have been dreamers our whole lives, and it’s incredible to think we can take our childhood stories and inspire a new generation of kids,” Jonathan told People.

    Drew and Jonathan released their first book, "Dream Home: The Property Brothers' Ultimate Guide to Finding & Fixing Your Perfect House," in 2016.  

    They also wrote a memoir called "It Takes Two: Our Story" that published last summer. 

    According to People, the kids' book will also include a DIY project the whole family can work on. 

