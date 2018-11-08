0 Here's where veterans can eat free in Atlanta on Veterans Day

This Veterans Day, restaurants around Atlanta will honor those who served in the military by offering an entree, appetizer or dessert on the house.

If you have someone special in your life who deserves to be celebrated this Sunday, make sure to plan a visit to one of these participating locations around the Metro.

»RELATED: Veterans can visit these attractions for in Atlanta

At Cracker Barrel on Veterans Day, veterans can get a free Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake dessert.

Cracker Barrel

As an all-American appreciation for your service, Cracker Barrel locations throughout the state will treat you to a complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or Crafted Coffee beverage on Veterans Day. Throughout the year, Cracker Barrel partners with Operation Homefront, raising over $1 million through sales and donations to help military families in need of relief, stability and support. Open Veterans Day from 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Ruby Tuesday

Military personnel can stop by Ruby Tuesday around the Metro this Veterans Day for a free appetizer from a list of top selections, such as Bangin’ Shrimp, Loaded Potato Chips, Southern Sampler, Spinach Artichoke Dip and BBQ Pork Meatballs. There is a one appetizer limit per military ID, and the Veterans Day offer cannot be combined with any other coupons. Open Veterans Day 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

IHOP

Help honor the service of military friends and family by bringing them to IHOP this Veterans Day. They’ll receive complimentary Red, White & Blue Pancakes, featuring buttermilk pancakes, glazed strawberries, a blueberry compote and whipped topping. IHOP will offer this free pancake plate on the observed Veterans Day, November 12, between 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse

Plan to stop by Texas Roadhouse for lunch on Sunday, where veterans, active-duty and retired military will receive a free meal from a selected list of the most popular options. This year’s menu will include favorites like a 6-ounce Sirloin, Single Grilled Pork Chop, Pulled Pork Sandwich, Country Fried Chicken, All-American Cheeseburger and Chicken Critter Salad. Most locations open Veterans Day from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Applebee's

Veterans and active-duty military, visit your local Applebee's location throughout the state and receive a complementary entree from a specially designed menu just for you. With a goal to serve a million free meals to American Military Heroes on Veterans Day, Applebee's will offer a choice of eight different meals, including the Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, a 6-ounce USDA Select Top Sirloin, Three-Cheese Chicken Penne and Fiesta Lime Chicken. Open Veterans Day from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Join CentraArchy Restaurants this Veterans Day where all veterans and active-duty military will enjoy a free entree of their choice. CONTRIBUTED BY MIA YAKEL For the AJC

CentraArchy Restaurants

Join CentraArchy Restaurants this Veterans Day where all veterans and active-duty military will enjoy a free entree of their choice. Participating restaurants include The Tavern at Phipps, California Dreaming, Joey D's Oak Room, Chophouse 47 and New York Prime. Call participating restaurants for Veterans Day hours.

Chili's

Chili's wants to thank veterans and those who serve in the military this Veterans Day with a complimentary meal from a selection of popular favorites, including Chicken Crispers, Margarita Grilled Chicken, Cajun Chicken Pasta and Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas. With a commitment to Connect, Serve and Give, Chili's demonstrates their gratitude all year by contributing to organizations like Veteran Jobs Mission, Snowball Express and Wreaths Across America. Open Veterans Day from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill wants vets to take a load off with a deal sure to please the whole family. From open to close at all participating locations, Chipotle is offering a buy-one, get one free deal on its burritos, salads, tacos and bowls for active duty, retired military, reserves, National Guard and their families. Details and Atlanta locations are online at chipotle.com/militaryappreciation.

Hooters

Hooters patrons who previously or currently serve in the military will receive a free meal from an exclusive Veterans Day Menu. Choose from a selection of the most popular entrees, including 10-Piece Traditional, Smoked or Boneless Wings, a Hooters Burger, a Buffalo Chicken Salad or a Buffalo Chicken Sandwich. Menu available for dine-in customers only. Open Veterans Day from noon-11 p.m.

»RELATED: 10 ways to celebrate Veterans Day in metro Atlanta

Fatz Southern Kitchen

For those who sacrificed for the country, savor a complimentary World Famous Calabash Chicken Basket this Veterans Day at Fatz Southern Kitchen locations around the state, including a location in Athens. This free basket filled with seasoned, hand-breaded tenders and steak fries will be available to veterans on the observed Veterans Day, November 12, from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

El Torito Restaurants

El Torito restaurants throughout Atlanta, including Acapulco, El Torito, Chevys and El Torito Grill, will offer active-duty military and veterans a free combo this Veterans Day. Choose among a 3-items combo plate featuring Tacos, Enchiladas, Tamales, Chile Relleno and Flautas at El Torito and Chevys, Tacos, Enchiladas, Taquitos, Tamales and Chile Relleno at Acapulco and a 2-item combo selection at El Torito Grill. Check your local El Torito restaurant for Veterans Day hours.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.