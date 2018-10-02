0 Here's how your child could be the next Gerber baby

Lucas Warren’s reign as the 2018 Gerber spokesbaby is coming to end.

That means your child could take his place.

» Georgia baby named Gerber’s first spokesbaby with Down syndrome

Lucas, who lives in Dalton, is Gerber’s first spokesbaby with Down syndrome. He was chosen in February to represent the baby product enterprise.

“Our 2018 Gerber Spokesbaby, Lucas Warren, was the perfect fit to represent the brand,” Gerber president and CEO Bill Partyka said on the company’s website. “Lucas was chosen out of more than 140,000 entries because of his expressiveness and his contagious smile. We’re excited for Lucas to now pass the torch to our 2019 Gerber Spokesbaby by serving as an honorary judge on this year’s panel!”

» First-ever Gerber baby poses with current Gerber baby in a photo that's just too cute to handle

If your child is between 1 day and 48 months old, you can enter him or her in the competition. It’s as easy as 1-2-3:

1. Take a photo of your sweetie pie.

2. Upload the photo to Instagram and tag it #GerberPhotoSearch2018.

3. Keep your Instagram account public so the Gerber judges can see the photos.

You can post up to 10 photos to Instagram until Oct. 20. Each photo must be different and must be taken within the past month.

The judging period begins Oct. 21, and the winner will be notified after Nov. 30, when the judging period ends.

For more rules about how to enter, visit www.gerber.com/photo-search-2018/official-rules.

“We have loved every minute of our experience with Gerber and are so proud and humbled by the love the world has shown our little boy,”Cortney Warren, Lucas’ mom, said in Gerber’s news release. “ We look forward to meeting this year’s Photo Search winner and can’t wait to see where this incredible journey takes them, just like it has for us!”

The winner of the contest will be the face of Gerber on all social media channels and will win $50,000.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.