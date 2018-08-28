Every month, Netflix announces all the titles coming to and leaving the streaming service.
» RELATED: Here are all the movies, TV shows leaving Netflix in September
And in September, fans are in for a Wakandan treat, as Marvel’s “Black Panther” makes its way to your device.
Don’t forget to binge on the latest seasons of “The Walking Dead,” “Atypical” and “Quantico,” and indulge in cult classics like “Bruce Almighty,” “Scarface” and “Breakfast Club.”
» RELATED: ‘Black Panther’: Five things to know about the movie’s ties to metro Atlanta
Here are all the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in September 2018:
Sept. 1
10,000 B.C.
Assassins
August Rush
Bruce Almighty
Delirium
Fair Game
Groundhog Day
King Kong
La Catedral del Mar (Netflix Original)
Martian Child
Monkey Twins (Netflix Original)
Mr. Sunshine (Netflix Original)
Nacho Libre
Pearl Harbor
Scarface
Sisters (Netflix Original)
Spider-Man 3
Stephanie
Summer Catch
Sydney White
The Ant Bully
The Breakfast Club
The Cider House Rules
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
The Keeping Hours
The River Wild
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Two Weeks Notice
Unforgiven
Sept. 2
Disney's Lilo & Stitch
Disney's The Emperor's New Groove
Maynard
Quantico: Season 3
A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities (Netflix Original)
Sept. 4
Marvel Studios' Black Panther
» RELATED: How much did "Black Panther" spend in Georgia?
Sept. 5
Van Helsing: Season 2
Wentworth: Season 6
Sept. 6
Once Upon a Time: Season 7
Sept. 7
Atypical: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Cable Girls: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
City of Joy (Netflix Original)
Click
First and Last (Netflix Original)
Marvel's Iron Fist: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Next Gen (Netflix Film)
Sierra Burgess Is A Loser (Netflix Film)
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Most Assassinated Woman in the World (Netflix Film)
Sept. 10
Call the Midwife: Series 7
Sept. 11
Daniel Sloss: Live Shows (Netflix Original)
The Resistance Banker (Netflix Film)
» RELATED: Here’s how to opt out of those new Netflix ads
Sept. 12
Blacklist: Season 5
Life (Netflix Original)
On My Skin (Netflix Film)
Sept. 14
American Vandal: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Bleach (Netflix Film)
Boca Juniors Confidential (Netflix Original)
BoJack Horseman: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Netflix Original)
Ingobernable: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Last Hope (Netflix Original)
Norm Macdonald Has a Show (Netflix Original)
Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs (Netflix Original)
The Angel (Netflix Film)
The Dragon Prince (Netflix Original)
The Land of Steady Habits (Netflix Film)
The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A (Netflix Original)
Sept. 15
Inside The Freemasons: Season 1
Sept. 16
Role Models
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
» RELATED: Another record-breaking year for Georgia film and TV: 455 productions, $2.7 billion in direct spending
Sept. 17
The Witch
Sept. 18
D.L. Hughley: Contrarian (Netflix Original)
Sept. 21
Battlefish (Netflix Original)
Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan (Netflix Original)
Hilda (Netflix Original)
Maniac: Limited Series (Netflix Original)
Nappily Ever After (Netflix Film)
Quincy (Netflix Original)
The Good Cop (Netflix Original)
Sept. 23
The Walking Dead: Season 8
» RELATED: VIDEO: How to uncover Netflix’s 76,000 secret categories
Sept. 25
Disney's A Wrinkle in Time
Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Sept. 26
Norsemen: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Hurricane Heist
Sept. 28
Chef's Table: Volume 5 (Netflix Original)
El Marginal: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Forest of Piano (Netflix Original)
Hold the Dark (Netflix Film)
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane (Netflix Original)
Lost Song (Netflix Original)
Made in Mexico (Netflix Original)
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Skylanders Academy: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The 3rd Eye (Netflix Film)
Two Catalonias (Netflix Film)
» RELATED: Top 68 grossing films shot in Georgia since 2008
Sept. 30
Big Miracle
To stay updated on the Netflix movies and shows coming and leaving soon, visit whats-on-netflix.com.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}