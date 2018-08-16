0 Hawks unveil throwback uniform, new court to celebrate 50th anniversary

The Hawks unveiled a new look, one that pays homage to their beginnings in Atlanta, as the franchise celebrates its 50th anniversary in the city. The Hawks will wear a throwback uniform for several games in the upcoming season that were modeled after those from 1968 when the franchise moved from St. Louis.

The blue uniform with red lettering was worn by such players as Lou Hudson for Atlanta from 1968-70.

“When they moved to Atlanta, they had this uniform, the power blue and red, that they proudly wore,” Hawks CEO Steve Koonin said Wednesday night at an event to unveil changes for the upcoming season, including the Philips Arena remodel. “This year we are proudly bringing it back.”

Second-year forward John Collins modeled the throwback uniform, which the team expects to wear about nine times this season. Collins, who played at Wake Forest, joked that he wasn’t sure about the power blue color.

“It’s new,” Collins said. “We still have some red in there. It looks like Carolina blue in there. It’s different. I will be doing my best impression of the throwbacks with my shorts anyway.”

Indeed, Collins is known for wearing his uniform shorts reminiscent of older eras in the NBA.

As Koonin joked during the unveiling, Nike provided a ‘child’s small’ that Collins modeled and that he does ‘show a little thigh when you go out there.’

The Hawks also unveiled a secondary court of gold and black that will be used at times during the 50th anniversary celebration season.

The Hawks unveiled a secondary court featuring gold and black colors that will be used for several games as part of the team’s 50th anniversary celebration. Photo provided

