0 Happy birthday, Betty White: Television legend is no stranger to Atlanta

Betty White turns 97 today, and social media has exploded with fans wishing her well.

The acting legend is no stranger to Atlanta, having filmed here and done research for a book.

In 2010, she took a break from shooting the Hallmark/CBS film “The Lost Valentine” to talk to the AJC’s Rodney Ho, even offering him a Snickers bar upon introduction.

“By all accounts, White has been gracious and cordial during her time in Atlanta,” Ho wrote. “A dog lover, she has posed for pictures with neighbors and their pooches. Last month, she ate steak at Rathbun's. Last week, she popped into the Fox Theatre to see ‘Dreamgirls.’ “

White returned in 2011 to research for her book “Betty & Friends.” White visited the Georgia Aquarium and Zoo Atlanta, where she got a private tour.

“She fed biscuits to daddy panda Yang Yang and watched the gorillas and elephants show off,” AJC’s music blogger Melissa Ruggieri wrote.

“(The gorillas) are so amazing. Each one is so different and you have 23 of them here! That’s so wonderful,” White said at the time.

After the zoo, Ruggieri wrote, White, “was whisked to Georgia Aquarium, where she would be reunited with her old pals Beethoven and tank-mate Qinu, the beluga whales, and Gracie the sea otter.”

Betty White gets a kiss from Beethoven, the beluga whale, at Georgia Aquarium. She's joined by trainers Dennis Christen and Trish Dove. Georgia Aquarium / Melissa Prosser

Here is a tiny, tiny sampling of what fans have tweeted in honor of White’s 97th birthday:

Birthday wishes pour in for Betty White who turns 97.🎈https://t.co/urCf3t6Z7W — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) January 17, 2019

Today is Betty White's 97th Birthday, meaning she was born in 1922.



Sliced bread became a thing in 1928.



So we need to start saying, "THIS IS THE BEST THING SINCE BETTY WHITE!!" — Robert People (@PeoplesCourt79) January 17, 2019

Happy Birthday to Betty White who turned 97 today! pic.twitter.com/Z6pBlvr2Mb — DoYouRemember? (@DoYouRemember) January 17, 2019

happy 97th birthday to my golden girl, betty white 💛💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/FlXZo4nPEK — jared bogolea (@jaredbogo) January 17, 2019

"I'm a teenager trapped in an old body." - Happy 97th Birthday to Betty White! pic.twitter.com/uI7Pr32Cf4 — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) January 17, 2019

