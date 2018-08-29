0 Get paid $300 to eat avocados for this weight loss study

Do you love avocados? You can get paid to eat them.

Scientists from Loma Linda University are working on a study to determine if moderate consumption of the pear-shaped fruit can help with weight loss.

“For the last 20 years, we have been doing dietary intervention studies on plant-based foods and nuts. We are rigorous in our selection of projects,” Joan Sabate, one of the researchers, said in a press release. “The study will examine whether eating one avocado per day reduces visceral adipose fat in the abdomen.”

For this assessment, they need a bit of help. They are paying 250 people to munch on avocados for an extended period of time.

If you’re interested, here are the requirements:

1. You must be 25 years of age or older

2. You must be willing to either eat one avocado per day for six months or eat only two avocados per month for the same period (control group)

3. You must measure at least 40 inches around the waist for males or measure at least 35 inches around the waist for females

If you are selected, you will be randomly assigned to one of two groups: group one must eat an avocado daily; group two must eat no more than two per month. You must also receive an MRI and health screening and attend monthly meetings with a dietitian.

After the study is complete, you get to pocket $300, and the control group will receive 24 avocados to enjoy.

Penn State University, Tufts University and the University of California, Los Angeles are also recruiting 250 participants each, but it is unclear whether those subjects will be paid.

To sign up, just visit www.HATstudy.org, and plug in your information.

