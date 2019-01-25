Georgia Aquarium releases Super Bowl hype video full of adorable animals

Forget the Puppy Bowl.
The Georgia Aquarium has released a Super Bowl hype video of animals “playing” “sports” that will get you pumped for the big game.
The video cuts together adorable footage of aquarium animals playing with or holding footballs.
From the seal with the football in its mouth to the snake coiled around the football, these are the sweetest football players to ever take the “field.”
As of this writing, the video has almost 300 retweets and more than 800 likes.
The Georgia Aquarium will be open on Super Bowl Sunday, as it is open 365 days a year.
Them: The perfect hype video doesn't exis-— Georgia Aquarium (@GeorgiaAquarium) January 24, 2019
Us: #ATLSB53 pic.twitter.com/Cx6nW8VUg3
