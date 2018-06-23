0 Eddie Vedder's wife, more stars are responding to Melania Trump with their own jackets

Stars are responding to Melania Trump's controversial jacket with jackets of their own.

The first lady donned a short trench coat with a startling message scrawled on the back for her unexpected trip to Texas to visit a migrant children's shelter.

"I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" read the white letters on the back of the military-green jacket, identified as a $39 item sold by Zara, according to The Daily Mail.

Now, stars are taking aim at the jacket's message, including the wife of Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Jill.

"YES WE ALL CARE. Y-DON’T-U," read the jacket by Italian brand Redemption, which she showed off onstage during Pearl Jam's concert in Milan Friday night.

The band also posted a photo of her on Instagram.

In a statement to USA TODAY Saturday, the fashion label said they supported Vedder's direct response to Trump.

"Redemption stands with the Vedders and Pearl Jam in support of the refugee children that were ripped apart from their families as a direct result of the Trump administration's immigration policies," the statement read.

Young actress Jenna Ortega also protested through fashion.

On the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards red carpet Friday, she showed off a jacket of her own, which read "I DO CARE AND U SHOULD TOO."

She also shared a photo of the jacket on Instagram with the caption "dear @flotus."

The 15-year-old, whose credits include "Jane the Virgin" and "Iron Man 3," told The Associated Press that Trump's jacket showed poor judgment, and she couldn't believe her advisers allowed her to wear it. Ortega said she cares about migrant children, "and as first lady of the United States, she should too."

Ortega said she had the jacket made the night before especially for the awards show.

American fashion company Wildfang also took aim at the first lady with their own version of the messaged-jacket with proceeds benefitting the Refugee & Immigrant Center for Education & Legal Services of Texas.

"Soooo what if we made our own version of Melania’s jacket and donated all the proceeds to @raicestexas, WHO’S IN?" they shared on Instagram Friday with an image of the jacket, which reads "I REALLY CARE, DON'T U?"

In an email to USA TODAY, Trump's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, dismissed the idea there was anything wrong with the jacket, which she was wearing again when she returned to Washington Thursday evening.

"It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe," Grisham said.

Contributing: Maria Puente, The Associated Press

More: Melania Trump wears an 'I don't care' jacket to visit immigrant children in Texas

More: Late-night hosts slam Melania Trump's 'I don't care' coat as 'out-of-touch'