Duchess Meghan makes Royal Ascot debut in white dress from go-to label Givenchy

Duchess Meghan made her debut Tuesday at the Royal Ascot, a series of hose races equivalent to the Kentucky Derby.
But while the Derby has plenty of froufrou dresses and hats, what it doesn't have is the royal family parading by in carriages.
And where sister-in-law Duchess Kate has continued to wear outfits from her wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen, Meghan is showing continued allegiance to hers, wearing her third white Givenchy ensemble by Clare Waight Keller — this time a long-sleeve, collared dress with embroidery, belt and handkerchief hemline — paired with a black-and-white fascinator from Philip Treacy, the preferred milliner of British high society.
Meghan wasn't the only Royal Ascot newbie; Sophie, Duchess of Wessex and the wife of the queen's youngest son Edward, also made her debut.
If you're waiting to see what Duchess Kate wore, don't hold your breath — Prince William had a conflicting event in Liverpool, so they skipped this year.
