Music producer and executive DJ Khaled has joined the cast of “Bad Boys for Life,” the second sequel in the “Bad Boys” franchise.
If you’ve driven in Buckhead in the past week, you’re aware the movie filming in Atlanta.
Will Smith announced Jan. 13 that filming had begun. Returning for this movie are the bad boys themselves —Smith and Martin Lawrence, playing Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively — plus Joe Pantoliano as Capt. Howard.
It’s currently unknown what role the “Wild Thoughts” artist will play in the movie.
Production on the movie snarled traffic earlier this week when part of Peachtree Road near Lenox Square mall was closed for filming.
The original — when Lawrence was 30 and Smith was 27 — came out in 1995 and generated $66 million, Rodney Ho reported on his AJC Radio & TV Talk blog. The 2003 sequel pulled in $138.6 million.
Lawrence is now 53, and Smith is 50.
The movie is expected to be in theaters next January.
