0 David Cassidy says he never had dementia, was still drinking before his death

In a new documentary set to air on A&E next week, singer/actor David Cassidy admits that he was abusing alcohol until the last months of his life, and never had dementia, as was previously reported last year before he died.

People revealed that the scene from David Cassidy: the Last Session, which airs June 11, was filmed two months before the Partridge Family star died of organ failure in November at age 67.

Cassidy struggled with alcohol abuse throughout his life and racked up three DUI arrests in five years. After a stint in rehab in 2014, he told his loved ones that he had stopped drinking, which the documentary reveals to be untrue.

In the clip, Cassidy calls the documentary's producers after falling ill in a recording studio and tells them he had liver disease, not dementia.

“I have a liver disease,” Cassidy told producer Saralena Weinfield in the recorded conversation. “There is no sign of me having dementia at this stage of my life. It was complete alcohol poisoning.”

“The fact is that I lied about my drinking,” he continued. “I did this to myself to cover up the sadness and the emptiness.”

The documentary follows Cassidy as he records a new album while dealing with health and memory problems.

“I think it will strike a chord with people,” producer John Marks told People. “He wanted to share this very private part of his life and to be honest once and for all. And I think he succeeded in doing that."