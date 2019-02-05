“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey showed a great sense of humor this weekend after sharing on Instagram a mistake she made over the weekend.
“Confession,” she wrote in the caption. “I ran into this guy last night in the lobby of the St. Regis. I asked for a picture because I thought he was Tom Brady. I really did.”
She said she did red carpet interviews Sunday night saying how excited she was to bump into Tom Brady.
There was only one problem. That wasn’t Tom Brady.
According to screenshots in her Instagram post, she texted her boyfriend (and Fox Sports host) Mike Hill, who broke the bad news.
“LMAO,” he texted her. “I’m gonna need you… as your SPORTSCASTER boyfriend… NOT to not know who Tom Brady is.”
It is not clear who the man in the photo is.
“Looking back now at the picture, OK maybe he is not Tom’s long lost twin,” Bailey wrote. “But he could be his cousin right or nah?”
Bailey told BuzzFeed News she hopes the real Tom Brady will “make this right” and take a selfie with her.
“I also want to find out who Tom Shady really is,” she said. “He has some explaining to do.”
