Copy of Now casting: ‘Avengers 4' seeking African-American man

ATL is in need of young stars. Check out the Peach State's latest casting call for your chance at fame.
Marvel’s ‘Avengers 4’
This next installment in the popular Avengers franchise is due to be released in May 2019, according to Moviefone. Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are set to star in the film as the Avengers prepare for a final showdown with the evil Thanos.
What are they looking for?
An African-American male, 5’9” and 300 pounds, is needed to serve as a fit model. You should wear size 52x32 pants and a size 11 shoe.
When are they filming?
Shoot days are in Fayetteville next week with the exact dates to be determined. A fitting is scheduled for Sept. 24.
How much does it pay?
Pay is $150 for 12 hours.
How do I submit?
Send an e-mail to atlantaextras@extraextracasting.com with “Fit Model 9/24” in the subject line. Include a clear ¾ photo, body shot, your height, weight, all sizes and your name and phone number.
