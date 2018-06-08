0 Chrissy Teigen, Bryan Cranston mourn 'utterly heartbreaking' death of Anthony Bourdain

Reports of Anthony Bourdain's death left many celebrities reeling. They took to Twitter Friday to mourn the chef-turned-TV host.

Chrissy Teigen called him one of her "idols."

"Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet," she wrote. "Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right."

Actor Bryan Cranston, referencing Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade's suicide earlier in the week, said "It illustrates that success is not immune to depression. We all need to be more aware of our friends who are suffering."

Mandy Moore described the loss as "utterly heartbreaking."

"Thank you for opening our eyes to parts of the world both cherished and unknown," she continued. "What a legacy."

Cookbook author Nigella Lawson wrote she was "heartbroken" over the news and said the death would be "Unbearable for his family and girlfriend (actress Asia Argento)."

Chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay posted, "He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food."

Ramsay also reminded followers that "help is a phone call away."

Bourdain's former CNN colleagues participated in the online honoring.

The Lead anchor Jake Tapper appeared crushed, calling the news "so awful."

Erin Burnett of the network's OutFront recalled "He brought such joy and escape to so many.

"This is too hard to understand," she added. "May he have peace now."

CNN's chief international correspondent, Christiane Amanpour, referred to her friend as "Tony" and described him as "A huge personality, a giant talent, a unique voice, and deeply, deeply human."

Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie tweeted she was "so heartbroken" and shared the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

As did actress Busy Philipps. She also shared the loss left her "truly devastated."

"I have no words," she added.

Actor Josh Gad praised Bourdain as "an incredible genius gone far too soon."

Sharing a photo with Bourdain, Neil deGrasse Tyson called him "a friend to us all."

Singer Boy George could not "believe the sad news."

Cake Boss Buddy Valastro felt "Gutted."

Anchor Megyn Kelly sent "such love to his family, including his CNN family, who must be hurting terribly today."

NBC State Department correspondent Andrea Mitchell wrote, "We learned so much from #AnthonyBourdain, he opened our eyes to places many of us could never see and tastes we could only imagine."

