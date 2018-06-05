Chelsea Clinton, more celebrities mourn 'inspiring' Kate Spade following her death

Celebrities took to Twitter to mourn the passing of fashion designer Kate Spade. Spade, 55, was discovered Tuesday in her New York City apartment dead of an apparent hanging.
Rosie O'Donnell sent "all my love" to Spade's brother-in-law, actor David Spade. The fashion icon married, David's brother Andy in 1994.
Spade's fellow designer Kenneth Cole called her "inspiring."
Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton recalled getting her first Kate Spade purse in college. "I still have it," Clinton wrote. "Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart."
Singer Josh Groban extended his love to Spade's relatives and shared the number to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Entrepreneur and castmember of The Real Housewives of New York, Bethenny Frankel offered her sympathies to Spade. "Poor @katespadeny to be in so much pain" she tweeted. "Success doesn’t make you happy. True love & peace does."
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}