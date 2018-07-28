0 Carrie Fisher's Leia will star in upcoming 'Star Wars: Episode IX' using 'unseen footage'

The Force is strong with Carrie Fisher's Leia Organa, who will continue to shine in the upcoming "Star Wars: Episode IX."

Walt Disney Studios announced Friday that the role of Leia will once again be played by the late actress, using previously unreleased footage shot for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

Director J.J. Abrams said the decision to feature Fisher's Leia had the blessing of the her daughter Billie Lourd, and was the only way to truly honor Fisher's legacy for the final installment of the Luke Skywalker saga.

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” Abrams said in a statement posted to StarWars.com. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in 'Episode IX' by using unseen footage we shot together in 'Episode VII.' ”

Fisher's brother, Todd Fisher, also expressed his joy over the news in a statement to USA TODAY Saturday.

“I couldn’t be more personally thrilled and happy that our Carrie will reprise her role as Princess Leia," the statement read. "As we, her family, as well as her extended family of fans around the world so believe, Carrie’s Princess Leia is forever entrenched in the franchise and her indelible presence is fundamental to the film. J.J. Abrams understood Carrie’s iconic role, and he has masterfully re-crafted this final entry to include this unused and very last footage of Carrie ever taken, without resorting to CGI or animatronics. Our family and her fans will look forward with great anticipation for this one! Her force will forever be with us!”

Fisher died Dec. 2016 after filming her role in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Leia appeared throughout "The Last Jedi," released Dec. 15, 2017 with a dedication, "In loving memory of our princess, Carrie Fisher."

"Star Wars: Episode IX" will begin filming at London’s Pinewood Studios on August 1, with a screenplay Abrams wrote with Chris Terrio.

Mark Hamill will rejoin the cast as Luke despite the character's uncertain fate at the end of "The Last Jedi."

The new statement also confirmed that Billy Dee Williams will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian in the film in "Episode IX"

New additions to the cast include Naomi Ackie and Richard E. Grant in unspecified roles.

Grant, who starred as a drug-loving unemployed actor in the British cult film "Withnail and I," was over the moon about the casting.

"I saw @starwars in 1977 when I was at Drama School. Being cast in the final instalment of the Skywalker trilogy in 2018, feels like an utterly out of body experience!" he wrote on Twitter.

The new "Star Wars" hits theaters Dec. 2019.

