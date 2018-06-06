Bruce Springsteen to perform live on Sunday's Tony Awards broadcast

Bruce Springsteen will deliver a song from Broadway at Sunday's Tony Awards (CBS, 8 p.m. ET/PT).
The Boss will take the stage at Radio City Music Hall during the ceremony to perform. He's also scheduled to receive a Special Tony Award for his Springsteen on Broadway, now playing at the Walter Kerr Theatre through Dec. 15.
Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban are hosting this year's ceremony honoring the best of Broadway. Presenters include original cast members from Hamilton, Jersey Boys and The Book of Mormon as well as Robert De Niro, Jim Parsons, Billy Joel, Claire Danes, Christine Baranski and Mikhail Baryshnikov.
The stage adaptations of Mean Girls and SpongeBob Squarepants lead the musical categories with a dozen nominations each. The revival of the play Angels in America heads into Sunday's ceremony with 11 nominations, just surpassing the 10 received by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
