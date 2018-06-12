0 Beauty blogger mom calls out Kat Von D for anti-vaccine stance with heartwrenching story

Many parents came out against Kat Von D this weekend after she posted on Instagram saying she intends to raise a "natural" and "vegan child, without vaccinations."

But one mom in particular really took Von D to task.

Beauty blogger Caroline Hirons shared an image of her then-23-year-old son when he was ill and bed-ridden in the hospital after contracting mumps, a contagious disease that is easily preventable with vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

She specifically tagged Von D in her caption, saying:

"When I see people like @thekatvond using their platform to promote raising her unborn child 'without vaccinations,' I want her and the drones of ill-advised people underneath ... to see and know that this is the reality of 'benign diseases.' "

What happened to her son was traumatic

According to Hirons' Instagram post, her son was fit and healthy prior to getting mumps. He fell so ill, however, that it took two ambulances to transport him to the hospital because the first paramedics failed to find his veins, due to his severe dehydration.

He was quarantined for two days, took four IV drips and suffered a migraine for a week.

"Imagine he was a baby," Hirons wrote. "Or someone with a compromised immune system. ... You (Von D and other anti-vaccine parents) have the absolute unbelievable arrogance of a 'choice', because the rest of us responsible people/parents DID vaccinate."

Health professionals recommend vaccines

Per our last Kat Von D story on this subject:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say vaccines help protect children against serious disease.

According to the site:

"Vaccines help develop immunity by imitating an infection, but this “imitation” infection does not cause illness. Instead it causes the immune system to develop the same response as it does to a real infection so the body can recognize and fight the vaccine-preventable disease in the future."

The CDC recommends expecting mothers get vaccinations against whooping cough and the flu to protect both mother and baby.

