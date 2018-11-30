0 ‘Avengers' director suggests Chris Evans' days as Captain America aren't over

It’s been less than two months since Chris Evans tweeted what many fans took as his farewell to Captain America, the Marvel superhero Evans has played for eight years.

But was it really a goodbye?

Joe Russo, half of the Russo Brothers team who wrote and directed "Avengers: Infinity War" and directed Evans in two “Captain America” movies, told the Associated Press: "I think it was more emotional for him than us. Only because he's not done yet. And I don't want (to) explain what that means but the audience will soon understand what I'm talking about."

Steve Rogers survived Thanos’ destruction in “Infinity War,” but numerous fan theories have the first Avenger dying in the sequel.

"We killed half the Marvel universe, so for us it really is about, in what ways can we surprise the audience and tell a very challenging story," Russo told the AP.

Russo’s comments have fans wondering if Evans will continue to play Cap in other movies or if the character will survive but will be played by someone else.

I think it's clear that Chris Evans will no longer play the character in movies, but will in fact continue as Captain America in real life. https://t.co/mgPeuacaEf — Wheeler @ Shout Out (@Wheeler) November 30, 2018

"[Chris Evans] is not done yet." whAT DOES HE MEAN I'M SCARED pic.twitter.com/VoqltP3Mho — mila | loki ♡ (@voiidmarvel) November 29, 2018

Joe Russo about Captain America: "He's not done yet... The audience will soon understand" (COME OOOON!!!!)



Don't leave us yet "Cap" @ChrisEvans 🙏



I forgive both of you for this @Russo_Brothers... for the moment. But I need the #Avengers4 trailer. I NEED IT!! pic.twitter.com/4uI0mDqLZx — José Manuel JM7 JM10 (@josito714) November 30, 2018

After Evans’ October tweet, he tried to clarify he was referring to his time playing Steve Rogers, not the fate of the character.

Evans joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2005, playing Johnny Storm in “Fantastic Four.” It’s been his portrayal of Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, that has left its mark on fans’ hearts, however.

Evans has spent a lot of time in Atlanta and Georgia. “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and the upcoming “Avengers 4,” among other movies, were filmed here. He also spent much of the spring and summer of 2015 here filming “Gifted,” which was released last year.

The actor suggested last year that his time wielding the vibranium shield would be ending after the latest “Avengers” movie, which is slated to open next year.

"My contract is up," he said during a visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

