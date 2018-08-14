If you’re looking for a place to settle down during your golden years, consider Atlanta. The city has been named one of the best places to retire by WalletHub.
The personal finance website determined its results by analyzing more than 180 American cities using 46 metrics, including adjusted cost of living, percentage of employed population aged 65 and older, and recreation and senior centers per capita. Those metrics were categorized into four major sections: affordability, activities, quality of life, and health care.
Orlando and Scottsdale took first and second place, respectively. Atlanta wasn’t too far behind at No. 12, falling seven spots from the 2017 report.
ATL made the top 20 thanks to its high activities score. It was No. 6 on that list. It even tied with Washington, D.C., New York, San Francisco, and St. Louis for most museums per capita.
Other Georgia cities didn’t fare as well. Augusta was No. 105 and Columbus at No. 146.
Overall, Florida dominated the top 10. Tampa was No. 3, Fort Lauderdale was No. 5, Miami was was No. 7, and Cape Coral was No. 9.
Want to know how other areas ranked? Check out the map of findings below.
