When it comes to the most friendly and celebratory cities to spend the Christmas holiday, Atlanta ranks among the very best in the country.
» RELATED: AJC’s guide to holidays in Atlanta
That’s according to a new report from personal finance website WalletHub, for which analysts compared the 100 most populated cities in the United States across five key dimensions: traditions and fun; observance; generosity; shopping and costs. The dimensions were further evaluated using 31 relevant metrics, including Christmas events per capita, food banks per capita, share of Christian population and number of holiday markets.
Of the 100 cities on the list, Orlando, Florida, came out on top, ranking in the top five for traditions and fun; shopping and costs. Las Vegas and New York followed.
Hialeah, Florida, in Miami-Dade County, ranked dead last.
» RELATED: Atlanta’s merriest holiday events in December
Here’s how Atlanta fared:
- Overall rank: 4
- Traditions and fun: 7
- Observance: 12
- Generosity: 3
- Shopping: 26
- Costs: 38
- Christmas events per capita: 1
- Cost of 3-star hotel room: 8
- Christmas tree farms per capita: 8
- Online giving per capita: 12
» RELATED: 6 places to volunteer with children this holiday season in Atlanta
According to the 2014 Pew Research Center’s Religious Landscape Study, approximately 76 percent of adults in the Atlanta metro identify as Christian. But Christmas in Atlanta brings folks from all backgrounds together for events like the annual Children’s Christmas Parade, the largest holiday parade in the Southeast.
In fact, Atlanta ranked first for most Christmas events per capita in WalletHub’s report. During the late fall and winter months, locals and visitors alike can catch a “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” puppet show at the Center for Puppetry Arts, go tubing at Snow Mountain or drive through Lanier Islands’ “Magical Nights of Lights.”
» RELATED: Atlanta named 2018’s 3rd best cold weather destination in new ranking
The Atlanta Botanical Gardens is also a popular destination for all this time of year. Its “Garden Lights, Holiday Nights” exhibit features nearly 2 million bulbs, a Tunnel of Light and a can’t-miss Ice Goddess.
And if you’re in the spirit of giving, plenty of local organizations — from the Salvation Army to the Atlanta Community Food Bank — are always looking for volunteers hoping to spread some cheer.
Explore more from WalletHub’s ranking.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}