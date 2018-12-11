There are several college towns in the state of Georgia, but you don’t have to travel far to find the best one. It’s Atlanta, according to a new ranking.
WalletHub, a personal finance website, recently conducted a study to determine the best college areas across America. To do so, they compared more than 400 cities of varying sizes based on 30 key indicators split between “wallet friendliness,” social environment, and academic and economic opportunities for students.
After analyzing the results, they found Austin and Tampa were the No. 1 and No. 2 best large college towns in the country, respectively. Atlanta wasn’t too far behind at No. 6.
Overall, ATL was the 20th best college city, with Austin and Orlando taking the top two spots, respectively.
Atlanta made the top 15 thanks to its high social environment ranking. It was No. 8 on that list. It was No. 142 for academic and economic opportunities and No. 275 for wallet friendliness.
Atlanta wasn’t the only Georgia city included in the round-up. Statesboro was No. 4 for highest shares of rental units, and Albany was No. 5 for the lowest cost of higher education.
Want to know how other locations fared? Take a look at the map of findings below and explore the full ranking at wallethub.com.
