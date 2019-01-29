Die-hard fans of the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots are making their way to Atlanta for Super Bowl 53.
The city is going all out to ensure visitors have a great time — from Super Bowl LIVE, a “fan village” presented by Verizon featuring six days of outdoor concerts, to the Super Bowl Experience Driven by Hyundai, a football theme park spread across 800,000 square feet of space inside the Georgia World Congress Center now through Feb. 2.
But is Atlanta a great city for Falcons fans?
To determine the best cities for football fans, personal finance website WalletHub compared more than 240 U.S. cities across 21 key metrics. Its data set ranged from number of NFL and college football teams to average ticket price for an NFL game to fan friendliness.
Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for football fans, according to WalletHub analysts.
Atlanta finished at No. 14, with an overall scored of 40.74. The city ranked No. 16 for pro football and No. 103 for college football.
At the top of the list was Pittsburgh, with a total score of 63.49.
Boston, the closest city to the Patriots, was No. 2, both overall and in the pro football ranking, with a score of 55.24. The Rams’ Los Angeles rounded out the top 20, with a score of 37.51.
