0 Ariana Grande just got real about her fast-moving relationship with Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande is getting candid about her whirlwind relationship with Pete Davidson.

The "No Tears Left To Cry" singer, who is reportedly engaged to the "Saturday Night Live" star after a few weeks of dating, opened up about her relationship to her Twitter followers Monday.

When asked on the social platform if she was "dumb" for moving so fast, her reply was short and sweet.

"'pete' girl we know you love him but are you dumb," one Twitter user asked.

"nah," Grande replied.

Grande gave more context when another user pointed out that the singer doesn't seem to care what people think about the relationship — to which Grande agreed.

"forreal. the truth is... i been the (expletive) thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n (expletive) about something as beautiful as this love I’m in. so (Pete) it is," she wrote.

Grande revealed she had symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder after a bomb killed concertgoers at her May 22, 2017, show in Manchester in an article earlier this month, telling British Vogue she was unsure she'd ever be able to talk about the events without crying.

In May, she opened up about her "toxic relationship" with ex-boyfriend Mac Miller after dating the rapper for about two years.

Davidson also recently ended a relationship with Cazzie David.

People and Us Weekly report that the singer and comedian are getting ready to marry after becoming an Instagram-official couple in May.

