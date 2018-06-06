'Incredibles 2': First reviews are rolling in and celebrities and critics are loving it

Fourteen years later, everyone's favorite superhero family is back.
Pixar's Incredibles 2 made its debut Tuesday night in Hollywood before it hits theaters on June 15, and critics and celebrities in attendance had a lot of (spoiler free!) thoughts to share on Twitter.
The film picks up where the previous one left off and shines the spotlight on Mrs. Incredible (Holly Hunter) as she continues to save the world while Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) stays at home taking care of baby Jack-Jack. Samuel L. Jackson (Frozone) and John Ratzenberger (Underminer) reprise their previous roles and are joined by newcomers Catherine Keener, Sophia Bush, Bob Odenkirk and Isabella Rossellini. Brad Bird also returns as writer and director.
"I spent 14 years arguing that the world didn't need an #Incredibles2," wrote Forbes film critic Scott Mendelson. "After tonight, I would welcome an Incredibles 3 with open arms."
"Incredibles 2... ultimately revs up into a charming, fun, smart satisfying superhero story that was worth the wait," tweeted Indie Wire film editor Kate Erbland.
Gizmodo entertainment reporter Germain Lussier argued the story arc at times was derivative of its predecessor, but overall found the film "super funny [and] super smart" with action "bigger and better than before."
Vulture senior editor Kyle Buchanan dubbed Incredibles 2 the "best sequel Pixar has made outside of the Toy Story franchise."
Local ABC entertainment reporter George Pennacchio shared a photo of the red carpet entrance: colorful and eye-grabbing, in true Disney style.
LA Times entertainment reporter Libby Hill joked that there were "so many 6 y.o. fake fans" attending the screening, who probably "didn't even see the original in theaters." She later added that the "action scenes were awe-inspiring."
Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt brought his 8-year-old daughter Alice and says Incredibles 2 is her "new favorite flick."
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}