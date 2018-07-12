After massive crowds, Build-a-Bear shuts down single-day 'Pay your Age' promotion

Build-a-Bear's one day sale was so successful it was shut down — in some places, just hours after it began.
"Please be aware: Based on the unprecedented response to our Pay Your Age Day event in our early opening stores, we are experiencing significantly longer than expected lines and large crowds. Local authorities are requiring us to limit the lines and crowds due to safety concerns. We understand this is disappointing, we are working to address the situation, and we will be reaching out to our valued Guests soon."
The message went out about 11:30 a.m. EDT.
Parents were overjoyed at the Pay Your Age deal on Thursday, July 12. Walk in and pick out a plush toy for the cost of your child's age.
Except that lines were so long that eager children were turned away.
Livid parents took to social media in the U.S. and the U.K. to rage.
Build a Bear today is more popular than Roman Reigns pic.twitter.com/ALFK6Shspx— John-Luke (@JohnLuke_PW) July 12, 2018
@buildabear #PayYourAgeDay was a horrible idea. Got to @NatickMall 20 minutes before they opened at 10am and I’m still a good 2 hours before we get to store. Made us sign up for this membership maybe you should have made reservations. #UnhappyCustomers #buildabear #crying4yearold— Carolyn LaRose (@DisneyTinkGal) July 12, 2018
Shout outs to @buildabear for not allowing all the kids to participate in pay your age day today! Closing the lines because it’s busy?? What did you think was going to happen? What about for the parents who work until night time? What were we supposed to do?— Catherine Parr (@Catheri37301704) July 12, 2018
