0 8 fall couples getaways one hour from Atlanta

When you want to get away and play for more than just leaf-peeping, towns surrounding Atlanta offer destinations perfect for an adults-only getaway.

»RELATED: Make a weekend of it at the highest waterfall in Georgia

Take a load off with your special someone at one of these eight getaways ideal for the fall:

Head to the mountains. One hour north of Atlanta, the mountain communities of Gilmer County are home to outdoor excursions and cabin accommodations perfect for an adults-only trip. Enjoy hiking to waterfalls, going horseback riding, fishing in rivers and streams, biking on trails, experiencing a treetop adventure and taking a hayride.

Stay in scenic Senoia. You wouldn't normally think of this quaint town as scenic, but there is plenty to see. Adults who are The Walking Dead fans will recognize the town as fictional Woodbury while several tour companies offer movie fans the chance to visit filming locations. Stay at one of the town's bed and breakfasts, then use that as your base for visiting Callaway Gardens, Dunaway Gardens, heavily photographed Starr's Mill and the Little White House Historic Site. Have breakfast at Rutledge Wood's parent's restaurant Katie Lou's Cafe and leave space in your schedule for a meal at Greg Nicotero & Norman Reedus's restaurant, Nic and Norman’s.

Play through and through at the Ritz-Carlton. Just east of Atlanta is The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee where luxury meets lakeside getaway. Plan on playing a few rounds of golf, getting a spa treatment, water ski, take a moonlight cruise, paddle board and indulge in the resort's culinary offerings.

Wolf Mountain Vineyards and Winery offers spectacular views of the Appalachian Mountains’ foothills. Photo courtesy of Dahlonega-Lumpkin County Chamber & Visitors Bureau.

Taste your way through Dahlonega. North Georgia's thriving wineries are a great excuse to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. Book a room at one of the town's bed and breakfasts or a cabin and spend a weekend visiting wineries throughout the region. Stop and shop in downtown Dahlonega grabbing some homemade chocolates and fudge, gold jewelry and décor.

»RELATED: Georgia wine country just got a big boost with a new designation

Head over hill and over dale to LaGrange. Close to the Alabama/Georgia border, you'll find a weekend full of adult-friendly activities including a visit to the Biblical History Center (which used to be called the Explorations in Antiquity Center) where guests can experience the ancient biblical world, travel across the state line to tour the Hyundai plant (reservations required), discover the grounds of historic Hills & Dales Estate or head south to Fort Benning to visit the National Infantry Museum.

Go to Athens but not for the football. Pick an autumn weekend when the home team is playing away and explore the city like a local. No adults-only weekend in Athens is complete without seeing a live show, visiting one of the town's breweries, taking a stroll around the grounds of the State Botanical Garden and visiting the Georgia Museum of Art.

Serenbe’s musical “Titanic” was staged on a real lake. PHOTO CREDIT: BreeAnne Clowdus For the AJC

Visit Fulton County's serene countryside. Make a reservation to stay and play at the Inn at Serenbe this autumn. A weekend away from the kids will give you plenty of time to tour the Serenbe Designer Showhouse, (Sept. 13-Oct. 7) take a farm tour, attend a wine tasting, or see an amazing outdoor show at Serenbe Playhouse.

Relax in an "authentic Southern town." In Madison, history reigns supreme with more than 160 antique dealers, 45 specialty shops, a guest ranch and historic homes that have been transformed into inns. Be sure to pack comfortable shoes because you'll want to spend some time walking around seeing the antebellum era houses that line Madison's streets.

Read more:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.