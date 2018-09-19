0 7 of the best group outings around Atlanta

If you're looking for a good time with a group of friends, family, co-workers or even strangers — look no further.

Replace the traditional dinner and movie with something off our list of entertaining team-building activities around Atlanta.

Escape the Room Atlanta:

200 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta.

Ideal for groups with fewer than 12 people, Escape the Room is a fun, interactive experience that will challenge your teamwork skills like never before. The downtown location has three "escape rooms": the apartment, the rec room and the newsroom. While each room is designed around their respective themes, it's actually a real-life adventure game where you and your team will work together to find hidden objects, solve puzzles and figure out clues to ultimately gain your freedom to "escape the room" in less than 60 minutes. Book now.

Paint Nite: Grab a bottle of wine (or two) and head over to any one of the upcoming Paint Nite events this month. Whether it's with just a few of your closest friends or a group of 20, on-site paint classes are a great outing for you and your group to bounce ideas off of each other and express yourselves creatively as you all take instructions from your party host. Each Paint Nite event features a different work of art and is held at various locations throughout Georgia. Purchase your tickets now.

Sky Zone:

Locations in Roswell, Kennesaw, Suwanee and more.



Fly high with your team at one of the several Sky Zone trampoline parks across the state. Have a blast while burning calories as you bounce and flip around, and eventually land in a pit filled with 10,000 foam cubes. Get to know your group on a higher level and make a reservation today.

Atlanta Rocks!

1019 Collier Road NW, Atlanta.



Strap up and enjoy one of the most popular indoor rock climbing gyms in the Southeast. The gym features more than 12,000 feet of seamless climbing surface, 50-plus top-rope stations, and hundreds of climbs for you and your group members to challenge each other. A little friendly competition never hurt anyone, right? Book now.

Powersoft Underground Paintball:



125 Milton Ave. SE, Atlanta.Get down and dirty at one of three fields, each with its own playing conditions. There are two “city” fields, one American, one set in the Middle East, or try your luck in the jungles of Vietnam. Let the games begin. Weekends and by reservation. Make your reservation today.

TopGolf

Topgolf:

Alpharetta: 10900 Westside Parkway | West Midtown: 1600 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta.

Score big with your group at one of Topgolf's two Georgia locations for a game of golf like you've never imagined. Your driving range is a 240-yard outfield with targets in the ground. Each target is worth points. The closer you are to the bull's-eye and the farther out you hit your microchipped golf balls, the more points you score. Swing by with your group today.

The Painted Pin:

737 Miami Circle NE, Atlanta.



Bring your co-workers or birthday party to this industrial warehouse space as you compete in a game of bowling on one of the upscale entertainment venue's full-service lanes. You and your group will find a boutique bar with brews and cocktails, classic indoor games like bocce ball, shuffleboard, ping pong, skee ball, basketball pop-a-shots, and more. Book an event now.

Karaoke Melody:

Two locations: 7130 Buford Highway Suite B-240 (Global Shopping Plaza), Atlanta (International Plaza) | 5979 Buford Highway Suite A-11, Atlanta.

What better way to bond with your group than completely embarrass yourselves? Sing your hearts out from a selection of more than 21,000 songs by artists from ABBA to ZZ Top while you and your friends indulge in drinks, snacks and more. Noise-canceling headphones optional. Make reservations to save a private karaoke room.



