0 7 of the best fall color hikes in Georgia

Pumpkin spice, cozy sweaters, colorful leaves - now that's a recipe for the perfect transition into autumn.

Fall is officially here and what better way to celebrate the season than by taking a picturesque hike along one of Georgia's many stunning trails. Whether you're looking for something convenient right in the Metro, or want to journey a little north to check out the Blue Ridge, you'll experience a kaleidoscope of foliage exploring these natural treasures.

So, throw on a scarf, bring along your camera and prepare to be dazzled and amazed by these fall color hikes throughout Georgia.

North Georgia

Amicalola Falls is the tallest cascading waterfall in the Southeast. Jason Getz/For the AJC

Amicalola Falls Trail

418 Amicalola Falls State Park Road, Dawsonville

With a breathtaking 730-foot waterfall flanked by towering oaks and tulip poplars, this 2.1-mile trail will leave you speechless (and, with 600 stairs, breathless). You'll discover a new appreciation for the word beautiful when you find yourself enveloped in the natural beauty of this primordial-feeling forest.

Sawnee Mountain Indian Seats Trail

4075 Spot Road, Cumming

You don't need to travel very far to see a vast expanse of fall color. With an access point at the Sawnee Mountain Preserve, this 5-mile forest hike meanders along a tree-lined path to the top of Sawnee Mountain, where you can experience an awe-inspiring view of the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains while sitting atop the "Indian Seats" rock outcroppings.

North Rim Trail

338 Jane Hurt Yarn Drive, Tallulah Falls

Part of Tallulah Gorge State Park, the North Rim Trail offers multiple panoramic overlooks with striking fall views of the gorge, Tallulah Dam, Bridal Veil Falls, L'Eau d'Or Falls and Hawthorne Pool. You'll find many opportunities on this short but scenic hike to capture snapshots of white oak, chestnut oak, scarlett oak and sourwood in full color.

Metro Atlanta

Sope Creek Trail

3760 Paper Mill Road SE, Marietta

Leaf hunters don't have to look very far outside the city for fall foliage! Situated right in the heart of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, the 1.5-mile Sope Creek Trail showcases a colorful display of hickory, oak, maple, poplar and elm trees. Throw in lush ferns and historic Civil War-era ruins and this fall hike is truly unforgettable.

Big Trees Trail

7645 Roswell Road NE, Sandy Springs

Big Trees Trail is just a hop and a skip from Atlanta, but bursting with a rainbow spectrum of color in the fall. You'll feel secluded in a peaceful forest along this easy-to-navigate 1.2-mile hike, where you'll find yourself surrounded by vibrant tree canopies, cascading creeks and giant granite boulders.

Travel back through time along the historic Cheatham Hill and Kolb Farm Loop Trail. COURTESY OF KELLY SUNDSTROM

Cheatham Hill and Kolb Farm Loop Trail

900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive, Kennesaw

If you're looking for the perfect half-day fall hike close to home, take a walk along the Cheatham Hill and Kolb Farm Loop Trail from late October through early December. You can access the 5.8-mile trail just past the main entrance to Kennesaw Mountain. You'll travel through dense forest, under colorful bowers and along vintage farmland sprinkled with historic landmarks.

South Georgia

Wolfden Loop

Accessed at FDR State Park, Warm Springs

Travel a little south to Warm Springs and you'll get a chance to hike Wolfden Loop, a nearly 7-mile trail that circles around beaver ponds, tumbling waterfalls and, of course, towering trees dressed in all their autumnal splendor. Named for a rocky outcropping affectionately named "Wolf's Den," this moderate all-day hike features giant ferns, wooden bridges and hand-carved stone steps.

