0 6 Atlanta date nights better than dinner and a movie

Dinner and a movie? Yawn.

With so much to do in Atlanta, you should branch out. Whether you're a history buff, vodka connoisseur or art lover, we've got ideas to help you out of your slump.

»RELATED: 7 low-key date ideas for Atlanta's chill couples

Here are six suggestions for fun and romantic date night ideas around Atlanta.

Party with the Past. Free history. Cold beer. It's the perfect slogan for fun. Young professionals who enjoy a brew and sophisticated chat will adore this regular event through Atlanta History Center. Each Party with the Past affair takes place at a different historical location around the city, from The Wren's Nest to the Tabernacle. Enjoy historical antics from a guest speaker, a cash bar, yummy eats and plenty of activities and prizes. This year, the party is at Variety Playhouse in Inman Park on Sept. 19.

Steam punk? No, just making vodka in O4W. Photo courtesy of Old Fourth Distillery

Take a tour. Looking for something unique toward the end of the week? Make your way to Old Fourth Distillery, the first distillery in the city of Atlanta since prohibition. They launched their own vodka into the market in December 2014 and they’re still going strong. They now produce vodka, a really interesting gin and Lawn Dart, sort of a local take on Limoncello. The beautiful tasting room is filled with items from Atlanta's history as an ode to the past, and it is open from 5-7 p.m. Thurs.-Fri . and 2-7 p.m. Sat.

The Atlanta Metal Arts organization is at Castelberry Hill's Elliott Street Pub for a monthly iron pour. Participants are invited to etch their own scratch blocks in iron before the molten metal is poured to make personal art and sculpture. (Jenni Girtman / Atlanta Event Photography)

Castleberry Hill Art Stroll. Take the second Friday of every month to peruse the Castleberry Hill Arts District during the Art Stroll. Visit one-of-a-kind galleries in the neighborhood, and sample delicious eats while you mosey. Parking can be tricky, so opt for Castleberry Point's parking deck and the lot across from 161 Mangum.

Drive in theatre. If you have to see a movie on date night, then at least make it an adventure to remember. In the city, park the car at Starlight 6 Drive-in. It's been a staple since 1949, showing new releases on six screens. A $9 ticket gets you two movies. The snack bar has typical movie fare, as well as Mexican eats. You can also bring your own picnic. If you're looking for something to do after a day hike in the mountains, check out Swan Drive-in Theatre in Blue Ridge.

Time to Wine - Dahlonega. Dahlonega is home to five wineries, each worth a visit. If you've already done the winery tour (or you want to add to it) then try the tasting rooms on the Dahlonega Square. For $20 per person, you can sample three different wines at each of four tasting rooms, all within walking distance of one another. There are great restaurants and shops on the Square. Hotels too.

Serenbe Playhouse. Experience theater unlike any other at Serenbe Playhouse. Each performance takes place outdoors, in locations around the community. Depending on the performance, you may be asked to bring your own seating or walk within the site with the cast. From this season's The Little Mermaid to The Snow Queen, every show will grab you. Nosh on dinner at one of Serenbe's restaurants before the show, or enjoy beer, hot cider and specialty cocktails from the concession.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.