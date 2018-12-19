By: By Mary Caldwell

Looking for some fun ways to spend your time during the long Christmas weekend?

Metro Atlanta has plenty going on, including lots of holiday events and even a few rock concerts.

Check out the following 25 things to do throughout the Atlanta area this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

The Nutcracker. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 21, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23 and 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24. $35-$140 plus fees. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-2100. https://www.foxtheatre.org/events/detail/atlanta-ballet-the-nutcracker.

The Fabulous Fox hosts the Atlanta Ballet's first new Nutcracker in 20 years.

Celebrate Christmas: A Cultural Exploration. 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22. $15.95. Children's Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437. https://childrensmuseumatlanta.org/.

Members of the Callanwolde School of Dance share selections from their popular holiday shows, including The Polar Express.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. 7-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24. Free. Grace United Methodist Church, 458 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-876-2678. http://graceonponce.org/.

Share cupcakes and cocoa and gather for worship at 6 p.m., and join in carols and candlelight at 7 p.m.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Various times Friday, Dec. 21-24. $7.50 and up for members, $15 and up for non-members. Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St. NW at 18th, Atlanta. 404-873-3089. http://www.puppet.org/.

Based on the popular holiday TV special, this Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer show is designed for guests age 4 and up.

Live Nativity Scene. 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23. Free. Rock Spring Presbyterian Church, 1824 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-875-7483. https://www.rspc.org/.

Experience the meaning of Christmas with Rock Spring's 65th and final nativity scene.

Cobb

reThink Christmas. 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24. GracePointe Marietta Baptist Church, 505 Atlanta St. SE, Marietta. 770-427-5305. http://gracepointemarietta.org/.

Come "reThink Christmas" by singing carols, taking communion and sharing the Christmas story.

The Alliance Theatre brings its 29th annual production of A Christmas Carol to the stage. From cobbenergycentre.com/For the AJC

A Christmas Carol. 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21 and Saturday, Dec. 22, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23 and 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24. $20-$80 plus fees. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2800. https://www.cobbenergycentre.com/events.

Check out The Alliance Theatre's 29th annual production of A Christmas Carol.

PJs, Popcorn and Polar Express. 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21. Free. Community Center small gym, 200 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna. https://www.smyrnaga.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/15591/15.

Dress in your PJs and bring a blanket to enjoy free popcorn and a free viewing of The Polar Express.

Santa House at Aunt Fanny's Cabin. 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21-Sunday, Dec. 23. 2875 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. https://www.smyrnaga.gov/.

Kids can bring their list and have their picture taken with Santa before the big day.

A Christmas Tradition. 8 p.m. Friday Dec. 21, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23. $25-$30. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080. https://earlsmithstrand.org/.

Get in the Christmas spirit with a high energy song and dance revue.

North Fulton

Family painting day. 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23. $35. Sips n Strokes, 230 Hammond Drive NE #402, CityWalk, Sandy Springs. 678-705-7260. https://www.visitsandysprings.org/event/family-day-your-choice-of-elf-or-santa-painting!/1263/

You and your child (age 6 and up) can paint an elf or Santa together.

Camp Creek Jingle Jam. 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22. Free. Nancy's Pizza, 3360 Shelby Lane Suite 1030, East Point. 470-382-8501. http://www.eastpointcity.org/jingle-jam/.

Kids can enjoy a free breakfast with Santa, cookies and hot chocolate. The first 25 kids to visit Santa will get a free toy.

Classic Nashville Christmas. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22. $25-$30. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-594-6232. https://www.roswellgov.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/7713/1750.

Listen to great country Christmas songs and hear the stories behind them.

Boston Brass: Christmas Bells Are Swingin'. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22. $25-$35. Byers Theatre at City Springs, 1 Galambos, Sandy Springs. 770-206-2022. https://citysprings.com/events/.

Boston Brass and all-star players from around the world feature big band arrangements of holiday classics.

Live performances and technology help create a winter wonderland at Santa's Fantastical. From Santa Fantastical's Facebook page/For the AJC

Santa's Fantastical. Schedule a time slot from Friday, Dec. 21-Monday, Dec. 24. $26-$34. Perimeter Pointe, 1155 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs. 1-888-718-4253. https://www.santasfantastical.com/.

Live performances and technology help create a family-friendly interactive wonderland.

Gwinnett

The Grayson Grinch Run. 5K at 8 a.m. and fun run at 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 24. $28. Tribble Mill Park, 2125 Tribble Mill Parkway, Lawrenceville. https://www.active.com/lawrenceville-ga/running/distance-running-races/the-grayson-grinch-run-2018.

Join in a 5K or fun run and listen to Christmas music and try for a door prize.

Supper with Santa. 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21. $15. Gwinnett Historic Courthouse, 185 Crogan St., Lawrenceville. 770-822-5450. http://events.exploregwinnett.org/event/supper_with_santa_1676#.XBm1YlxKjIU.

Take the kids to supper with Santa, make a craft and hear a story. Bring your camera to take pictures.

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22. $69-$119. Infinite Energy Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-626-2464. https://www.infiniteenergycenter.com/.

Rock along with Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band's final tour.

Early American Holiday Traditions. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22 with spotlight tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Free. Chesser-Williams House, 2020 Clean Water Drive, Buford. 678-765-5641.

Walk the grounds of the historic Chesser-Williams house on a docent-lead tour. You'll explore the origins of many of our holiday traditions.

Ice skating. $3-$5. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21 and Saturday, Dec. 22, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec 23. The Rink at Mall of Georgia,3333 Buford Drive, Buford. $2-$5. 770-271-9458. https://www.simon.com/mall/mall-of-georgia/stream/the-rink-6014387.

Lace up your skates and glide around on The Mall of Georgia's faux ice.

Dekalb

Ugly Christmas Sweater Day. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21. $24.95 plus tax. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 1-800-401-2407. https://www.stonemountainpark.com/.

Wear your ugly Christmas sweater and get a Christmas All-Attractions pass for $24.95 plus tax.

Breakfast with Santa in Oakhurst. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Saturday, Dec. 22. Solarium, 321 W. Hill Street, Decatur. http://www.visitdecaturgeorgia.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/16213/48.

Bring the kids to a free light breakfast and a photo-op with Santa.

Let It Snow. Noon-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22. Fernbank Science Center, 156 Heaton Park Drive, Atlanta. 678-874-7110. http://www.fernbank.edu/.

Hear a new twist on classic holiday songs and see a multi-media finale by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Atlanta Rhythm Section. 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22. $40 and up. Eddie's Attic, 515-B North McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-4976. http://eddiesattic.com/.

Southern rock favorites Atlanta Rhythm Section perform "Spooky," "Imaginary Lover" and other hits.

A Broadway Christmas Carol. 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21. $20 and up. ART Station, 5384 Manor Drive, Historic Stone Mountain Village. 770-469-1105. http://artstation.org/.

This family-friendly production features song parodies and more.

