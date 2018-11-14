0 21 Savage, Storm Reid, other Atlantans on Forbes' 30 under 30 list

Forbes has released its annual “30 Under 30” list, and a handful of Atlantans have made the cut.

Each year, the publication highlights 600 of the brightest young entrepreneurs, leaders and stars across 20 industries, including finance, entertainment, technology, fashion and education.

To determine the list, a group of community leaders, reporters and experts chose the honorees from a pool of thousands of nominees using “a three-layer process.”

“The final product: a collection of bold risk-takers putting a new twist on the old tools of the trade,” the team wrote.

Check out the Georgians from the class of 2019.

Emily Adams Bode

In 2016, the Atlanta-born designer launched Bode, a menswear brand known for its globally sourced antique fabrics. The clothing is available in 30 brick-and-mortar retailers worldwide, including nine stores in Japan. In 2018, Bode, 29, was a runner-up for the Vogue/CFDA Fashion Fund award.

Ryan Delk

Delk, 27, is currently the chief operating officer of Omni, a rentals and item management company. Since 2015, he has been a part of the corporation, which has raised $35 million from investors, including 8VC and Highland Capital.

Tyler Mitchell

At just 23, the photographer has worked with Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Converse and Vogue, becoming the first African-American to shoot a cover for the magazine in 2018. The cover star happened to be Beyonce Knowles. Mitchell, who self-published his first book in 2015, has also shown in group exhibitions with Artsy and Red Hook Labs Gallery.

Erin Jane Nelson

The visual artist, 29, is famous for mixing “southern craft traditions like quilt-making with digital photography.” Since launching her career, she has shown at the Whitney Museum in New York and the Pinakothek der Moderne museum in Munich. She also has an upcoming show back home at the Atlanta Contemporary Art Center.

Storm Reid

As the youngest Atlantan on the list, the 15-year-old acted alongside Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon in the Ava DuVernay-directed film “A Wrinkle In Time.” Her next project is a sci-fi thriller titled “Only You.”

21 Savage

Last year, the Atlanta rapper, born Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, released his first album, “Issa Album,” which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The 26-year-old is also passionate about giving back. He has hosted back-to-school drives and donated $1,000 to 21 teens to promote financial literacy. In January, Savage established the Leading by Example foundation.

