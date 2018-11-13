$1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot unclaimed 3 weeks after drawing

It’s been three weeks since since the winning $1.5 billion drawing, but no one has claimed the prize yet.
Lottery officials confirmed that a ticket purchased at a KC Mart in Simpsonville, South Carolina, matched all six numbers in the Oct. 23 drawing.
Shortly after the announcement, officials advised the winner to sign the ticket, drop it in a safe and get financial advice from a planner or lawyer. However, no one has come forward.
There’s still plenty of time though. The lucky player has 180 days to collect the earnings and can keep their identity a secret as South Carolina is one of eight states where winners can remain anonymous.
If no one speaks up, each participating state in the Mega Millions game will get back all the money it contributed. The funds are often used in a variety of ways.
The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.
