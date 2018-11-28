Georgia woman, KSU grad becomes stock exchange pioneer

Lauren Simmons turned out to have the perfect education, drive and personality for a job she never thought of or considered.
“I would rather look at life saying, ‘I tried, and I failed,’ than having that itch on ‘maybe, should I? kind of,’” Simmons said.
She is a 2016 graduate of Kennesaw State University who majored in genetics.
Her goal? To help people like her twin brother, who has cerebral palsy.
Simmons took her minor in statistics and moved to New York City.
“I wanted the challenge. I wanted the risk,” Simmons said.
The risk paid off when Rosenblatt Securities hired her to trade on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Now, as a junior trader, she handles $150 million each day.
The path that led her to become the youngest and the second ever African-American woman to trade full-time on the stock exchange floor, Thursday at 5 p.m. on Channel 2 Action News.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}