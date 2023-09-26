Judge orders identity protection for jurors in Georgia election indictment case

ATLANTA — A Fulton County Superior Court judge has ordered that the identities of jurors will be protected during the trials for defendants in the Georgia election indictment case.

Last month, a grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 others for allegedly interfering with the 2020 election here in Georgia.

Since then, there have been several threats against local officials and the grand jurors, whose names, photographs and home addresses have shown up on social media.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

For the upcoming trials, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested that the jurors’ identities be protected. On Monday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee granted that request and ordered that everyone in the courtroom will be banned from doing anything that would identify the jurors.

Attorneys will only refer to the jurors by their numbers, according to the order. No recording, photographing or drawing images, statements or conversations of the jurors are allowed.

The only audio that can recorded are the jury foreperson’s verdict announcement or questions to the judge.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Fulton DA says several defendants’ attorneys have conflicts in election interference case The attorney for one of the defendants accused DA Fani Willis of filing the motion to gain a tactical advantage less than a month before trial.

©2023 Cox Media Group