What to know about fatal shooting of 'King of the Hill' actor Jonathan Joss as co-stars pay tribute

HOUSTON — (AP) — What prompted the fatal shooting of Jonathan Joss, a Native American voice actor best known for his work on the animated television series “King of the Hill,” remained unclear on Tuesday.

While Joss’ husband has claimed the person who killed the actor yelled “violent homophobic slurs” before opening fire, San Antonio police have said they’ve found “no evidence whatsoever to indicate that Mr. Joss’ murder was related to his sexual orientation.” Police did not respond to multiple emails on Tuesday seeking additional information on the cause of the shooting.

Since Joss’ killing, friends, actors Joss worked with and fans have honored the actor’s memory with tributes and fond remembrances.

Here’s what to know about Joss, his career and his shooting:

Who was Joss?

Joss, 59, grew up in San Antonio and graduated from the communications and theater program at Our Lady of the Lake University in 1990.

Joss was best known as the voice of John Redcorn, a Native American character on the popular “King of the Hill” animated series, which ran for 13 seasons from 1997 to 2008. A reboot of the show, which Joss had already worked on, is set to start in August.

Joss also had a recurring role on the television show “Parks and Recreation,” playing Chief Ken Hotate. He appeared in two episodes of the series “Tulsa King” in 2022.

What was happening with Joss in the months before his death?

Joss' childhood home, where he still lived, burned down in January. He lost all his belongings and his three dogs were killed in the blaze. A GoFundMe account had been set up to help Joss and his husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, get back on their feet.

“We may have lost our home, but not our hope. We’re moving forward with love, humor, and a little elbow grease…and we’re incredibly grateful for every ounce of support,” Joss said in a May 14 Facebook post in which he indicated he was in Los Angeles looking for a new home.

By the end of May, Joss was back in Texas, and on Saturday, he took part in a live music performance in Austin, located about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of San Antonio.

Who is accused of fatally shooting Joss?

Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, 56, is accused by police of confronting Joss and his husband as they were checking their mail at the burned-down home Sunday night.

In a statement, de Gonzales alleged that when Ceja Alvarez opened fire, Joss pushed his husband out of the way and saved his life.

Ceja Alvarez was charged with murder. Court records indicate he was freed Monday on a $200,000 bond.

Ceja Alvarez’s attorney, Alfonso Otero, did not immediately return a call or an email seeking comment.

Robert Rios, a friend of Joss', told TV station KSAT that Joss and Ceja Alvarez were neighbors and the two had argued for years.

How is Joss being remembered by friends, actors?

Actor Chris Pratt, who worked with Joss on “Parks and Recreation,” fondly remembered the actor in an Instagram story on Monday. Both actors had also appeared in the 2016 remake of “The Magnificent Seven.”

“Damn. RIP Jonathan. Always such a kind dude,” Pratt wrote. “Sad to see. Prayers up. Hug your loved ones.”

In a Facebook post, San Antonio-based Our Lady of the Lake University, Joss’ alma mater, called him “a trailblazer in his field. His work and advocacy have left a lasting impact, and his legacy will continue to inspire.”

“You were more than a character — you were a storyteller, a dreamer, and a force that will never be forgotten,” comedian Roy Alex Gomez, who was a friend of Joss, wrote in a Facebook post.

