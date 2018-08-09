Where you can get steak cooked by true steak master

Hiram, Ga - If you've got a hankering for a juicy, delicious steak, you'll want to go visit steak master Alejandro
"Alex" Negrete at the LongHorn Steakhouse restaurant in Hiram, Georgia.
The Steak Master series is an epic culinary competition where LongHorn's top-performing grilling experts vie for the title of national champion.
Negrete is a Dallas, Georgia, resident who was the first inaugural Steak Master Series Champion in 2016 and a finalist in the 2018 Steak Master series, where he tied for fourth place.
Starting as a dishwasher in the restaurant industry, Negrete credits his family who got him interested in becoming a chef and for his love of cooking.
"My brother was a cook, some of my cousins worked as the prep and I got interested in cooking because of them. I've been in the restaurant industry for almost 20 years now," Negrete said.
Access Atlanta went behind the counter to get an up-close and personal look at where Negrete puts his grill master skills to the test. Check out the video above as he explains his tips for grilling the perfect steak.
