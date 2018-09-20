Wake for a Cause includes competitions, music, food truck at Terminus Wake Park

EMERSON, Ga. - Some of the best wakeboarders around will showcase their skills this Saturday at Terminus Wake Park and the public is invited.
Wake For A Cause is a charity event featuring head-to-head wakeboarding competitions, a food truck, a DJ, tie-dye stations and face paint. This is the fifth annual event that celebrates the opening of Terminus Wake Park. Each year, Terminus picks a different charity to support. For 2018, 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit WakeWell.
Anyone can enter the competition. It's a double elimination event and costs $50 to participate. There are beginner, novice, intermediate, advanced and pro divisions. There is no admission for spectators.
WakeWell is a relational ministry that establishes chapters at lakes, rivers and cable parks across the nation. They seek to be a positive influence and a Christian witness to wakeboarders, wakeskaters and wakesurfers.
