0 Visit this Ga. town for ice skating, holiday cocktails, more during the holidays

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Experience ice skating, holiday cocktails, gingerbread house decorating, the lighting of the Christmas tree and more this holiday season in Dunwoody.

For the first time, Discover Dunwoody is partnering with hotels, restaurants, retailers and nonprofits in and around the Perimeter to create unique experiences with special cocktails, one-of-a-kind gifts, treats for the kids and more. The calendar of events will offer something for everyone, including busy shoppers who need a break and groups of friends or families looking for new holiday happenings.

"There's so much preparation to be done for the holidays, that it can be hard to find time and ways to create magic and memories along the way," said Katie Williams, Executive Director of Discover Dunwoody. "With Perimeter Mall right here and literally dozens of events happening, Dunwoody is the perfect place to discover holiday magic this season."

The Your Holiday Haven slate of events will begin with Light Up Dunwoody on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 3 – 5:45 p.m. This family-friendly event at the picturesque Cheek-Spruill House in the heart of Dunwoody ushers in the holiday season with reindeer, Santa, performances, carolers, cookie decorating, and the lighting of the Christmas tree and Menorah at sundown.

Some events will run all month long, like the Holiday Artists Market at Spruill Gallery, where visitors can find distinctive gifts created by artisans. Le Meridien Atlanta-Perimeter Hotel will also celebrate throughout December with sweet treats designed for this special time of year.

At the Marriott Atlanta Perimeter Hotel, guests and locals can enjoy holiday movie nights on Fridays and Breakfast with Santa on Saturdays. The Crowne Plaza Ravinia is planning an event designed for little ones called Merry & Bright Movie Night and Roast and Toast S'mores.

All participating hotels offer complimentary shuttle service to Perimeter Mall, the second-largest shopping mall in the Southeast.

Some other key events include:

-Winter Wonderland at Brook Run Park on Dec. 7 with ice skating, entertainment, food trucks and a holiday movie

-Annual Holiday Artists Market at Spruill Gallery from Nov. 14-Dec. 23

-Vino Venue events – Gingerbread house decorating, Holiday Hors d'Oeuvres Cooking Class

-Crowne Plaza -Yuletide Market Sip and Shop, Sips with Santa, Martinis and Mistletoe Cocktail Class, Holiday Bourbon Tasting

-Marriott Atlanta Perimeter Center - Holiday Cocktail Making Class and Cookie Decorating for Kids

-Embassy Suites Atlanta Perimeter Center- Holiday Headquarters Bar Monday – Friday in December

-Le Meridien-Frozen Treats Daily in December

-Movies! Movies Under the Stars Friday in December at Marriott; Merry & Bright Movie Night at Crowne on Dec. 15

-Santa Paws at Le Meridien Dec 6 and Home for the Howlidays at Crowne Plaza Dec. 8

