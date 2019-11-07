Veterans Day 2019: Free entry to Six Flags, Zoo Atlanta, food

Active-duty military members and veterans will be honored at restaurants, retail outlets and more spots across the country with free and discounted meals and deals.
Six Flags Over Georgia is showing its gratitude to the men and women who have served in the armed forces by offering free park admission to Veterans. In honor of Veteran’s Day the park will be hosting Veterans Appreciation Days Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday Nov. 10, 2019.
During this weekend, Veterans and disabled Veterans will receive one free admission ticket to Six Flags Over Georgia with a valid Military ID card or DD214 and can purchase an unlimited amount of additional tickets for family members or friends at 50% off plus tax per ticket. ($35.99 plus tax)
Zoo Atlanta salutes the service of veterans and members of the U.S. Armed Forces at Veterans Day presented by Kaiser Permanente on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. All veteran, active-duty, reserve and retired members of the Armed Forces will enjoy free admission (verification required) and $4 off general admission for up to six accompanying guests. Present a valid military ID or DD-214 form in person at Zoo Atlanta Admissions to redeem the discount.
Zoo Atlanta offers free admission year-round to honor those who serve or have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. The Veterans Day discount, which includes discounted admission for accompanying guests, is valid only on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
2019 Veterans Day restaurant deals
- Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty service members can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day.
- Bob Evans: Veterans and active-duty military members can get free select menu items for free on Veterans Day.
- Buffalo Wings & Rings: Active-duty members and veterans can get five free boneless wings with a choice of sauces plus a free non-alcoholic beverage on Monday.
- California Pizza Kitchen: CPK will offer a special Veterans Day menu from which active-duty military members and veterans can choose a free entrée.
- CentraArchy Restaurants: Restaurants owned by CentraArchy – California Dreaming, New York Prime, Chophouse ’47, The Tavern at Phipps, Carolina Roadhouse, Joey D’s Oak Room, Gulfstream Cafe, Chophouse New Orleans – are offering a free entrée to veterans and active-duty military service members.
- Chili’s Grill & Bar: Active-duty service members and veterans can get a free meal on Veterans Day.
- The Chop House: Active-duty service members and veterans can get 50 percent off any dine-in lunch or dinner entree.
- Chuck E. Cheese: Active-duty, National Guard, retired military and veterans can get a free personal 1-topping pizza with proof of military service.
- Cicis Pizza: Active-duty service members and veterans can get a free pizza buffet meal on Veterans Day.
- City Barbeque: Active-duty service members and veterans can get a free sandwich, two sides and a regular beverage on Veterans Day.
- Country Cookin: Active-duty, Reserve, retired, and honorably discharged members of the U.S. military can get a free salad bar or $5 off any entrée on Veterans Day.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: Veterans receive a free Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake dessert or Crafted Coffee beverage on Veterans Day.
- Fogo de Chão: Veterans receive 40% off on Veterans Day weekend – Nov. 9-11. Their guests receive 10% off.
- Golden Corral: Golden Corral offers a free dine-in dinner for veterans, retirees, and active-duty members on Veterans Day from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.
- Grub Kitchen & Bar: In addition to its year around 10% discount for active-duty military, Grub Kitchen & Bar is offering active-duty service members and veterans a free meal on Veterans Day.
- Houlihan’s: Active-duty service members and veterans can get a free meal from a select menu on Veterans Day.
- Huddle House: Active-duty service members and veterans can get a free order of Sweet Cakes from Friday through Veterans Day.
- IHOP: Active-duty service members and veterans can get a free order of Red, White, & Blue Pancakes from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Veterans Day.
- Joe’s Crab Shack: Veterans can get 20% off their check on Veterans Day.
- Little Caesars Pizza: Active-duty service members and veterans can get a free $5 Hot-N-Ready lunch combo meal on Veterans Day from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Logan’s Roadhouse: Active-duty service members and veterans can get a free meal on Veterans Day from 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
- Main Event Bowling: Active-duty service members and veterans can get a free meal from a special menu on Veterans Day.
- Manhattan Bagel Company: Active-duty service members and veterans can get a free bagel and cream cheese on Veterans Day.
- McCormick and Schmick’s: Veterans and Gold Star families (parents and spouses) can enjoy a complimentary lunch or dinner at McCormick and Schmick’s on Sunday.
- Menchie’s Free Frozen Yogurt: On Veterans Day, active-duty service members and veterans can get a free six-ounce frozen yogurt any time of day on Veterans Day.
- O’Charley’s: Active-duty service members and veterans can get a free meal from a select menu on Veterans Day.
- Old Country Buffet: Active-duty service members and veterans can get a free meal with the purchase of a beverage on Veterans Day.
- Olive Garden: U.S. veterans and active-duty service members can get a free entrée from a select menu on Veterans Day. Dine-in only, proof of identification required.
- Red Lobster: Active-duty service members, reservists and veterans can get a free appetizer or dessert from select Veterans Day menu.
- Red Robin: Active-duty service members and veterans can get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries on Veterans Day.
- Ryan’s: Veterans can get a free meal on Veterans Day, along with a free bottled beverage.
- Shane’s Rib Shack: Active-duty service members and veterans can get a free sandwich combo meal at participating Shane’s Rib Shack locations Nov. 11-13.
- Shoney’s: Active-duty service members and veterans can get a free All You Care To Eat breakfast on Veterans Day from opening until 11 a.m.
- Smoothie King: On Monday, November 11, military personnel can get a free 20 oz. smoothie of their choice with proof of military ID.
- Sonny’s: Veterans and active-duty military with valid ID can get a free pulled or sliced pork Big Deal combo. The deal is for dine-in only.
- Tap House Grill: Active-duty service members and veterans can get a free meal and a Sam Adams pint on Veterans Day while supplies last.
- Texas Roadhouse: Active-duty service members and veterans can select a free entrée from a 10-entrée menu on Veterans Day from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Tucanos: Veterans can get a free Churrasco meal with the purchase of another adult Churrasco meal from Friday through Nov. 12.
- Wild Wing Cafe: Veterans can get six wings or nuggets with choice of sauce with a purchase of a drink on Veterans Days.
2019 Veterans Day retail discounts:
- Academy Sports + Outdoors – Get 10% off your entire purchase if you are a veteran or active-duty servicemember for in-store and online purchases through Veterans Day.
- Goodyear Auto Service -- Active-duty service members and veterans can get a free car check from Goodyear. The service includes tire, brake, alignment, shocks and struts and battery checks. You must schedule an appointment by Veterans Day for service by Nov. 16.
- Great Clips – Active duty service members and veterans can get either a free haircut or a card for a future free haircut at Great Clips on Veterans Day. Non-military customers who get a service on that day can get a free haircut card to give to a veteran.
- Kohl’s – From Thursday through Veterans Day, active-duty service members, veterans and their families get 30% off in-store purchases.
- Planet Fitness: Military personnel get free club access during Military Appreciation Week (Nov. 8-15).
- Publix -- Active-duty service members, veterans and their families save 10% on groceries on Veterans Day.
- Sport Clips – Participating locations are offering veterans free haircuts on Nov. 11.
- Target -- Active-duty military, veterans, reservists and their dependents can receive a 10% discount on a purchase made in-store and online through Veterans Day.
- Walgreens: Active-duty service members, veterans and their families get 20% off from Nov. 8 to Veterans Day. The discount is good on eligible regular-price merchandise, and you must use a Balance Rewards card.
