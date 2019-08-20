Trip Advisor names top amusement parks in the world

ORLANDO - Good news Atlanta amusement park lovers; you won't have to venture too far to experience some of the world's best amusement parks.
Trip Advisor named Universal's Islands of Adventure as the top amusement park in the world. It's the fifth year in a row the Orlando area park has topped the list.
Disney's Magic Kingdom placed second and Universal Studios Florida was third. Animal Kingdom and SeaWorld finished in the top 10, meaning four of the world's top 10 amusement parks can be found in Orlando, per Trip Advisor.
TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice award winners are determined using an algorithm that takes into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for amusement parks worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period.
Universal's Islands of Adventure is home to some of the most innovative rides and attractions ever created traversing spectacularly themed islands, where guests can fly aboard enchanted motorbikes through the Forbidden Forest on Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, the epic new addition to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, encounter dinosaurs in Jurassic Park, come face-to-face with the mighty King Kong himself and more.
Universal recently announced plans for a fourth amusement park in the Orlando area, joining Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Florida and Volcano Bay.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}