Tree lighting at The Battery Atlanta set for Nov. 30, to include player

ATLANTA - The second annual Tree Lighting is schedule to take place at The Battery Atlanta on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.. The event will feature several special guests, including Santa and his reindeer, Braves shortstop Charlie Culberson and BLOOPER.
Those in attendance will get a first look at the holiday light show. The four-minute show will incorporate lights throughout the Plaza Green timed to holiday soundtracks. On Friday, guests will see an immersive light show accompanied with music by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The show will officially debut the next night, Dec. 1, and will run through Christmas Day, with four light shows a night on the hour starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m.
Santa will be at the SunTrust onUp Experience following the Tree Lighting. Santa visits are FREE and include digital and printed photos.
Following the festivities, the final film in the Xfinity Movie Series, The Polar Express, will be shown on the plaza screen.
