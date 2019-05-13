0
Top Things to do: Uncorked Wine Fest, Roswell Mimosa Festival, FREE concerts, and more!
FREE EVENTS:
All month:
The Atlanta BeltLine offers all kind of free fitness and activity classes throughout the Spring and Summer months. Enjoy boot camps, yoga, biking, hikes, skateboarding classes and more!
Now - May 17
Bring out the whole family for some fun bike rides, parties, and events throughout the ATL. Events for the festival take place all week until Friday.
May 17-19
Enjoy all kinds of Greek food and culture at the Marietta Greek Festival. Bring the whole family for entertainment, shopping, and more.
May 19
Every Sunday through September enjoy a free concert put on by Park Tavern.
Grab some friends, listen to some tunes, and make it a Sunday funday!
May 18
Head to Bessie Branham Park for the 17th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling. Participate in the 5k, Stroll throught the artist market, enjoy live music, food from local vendors, and much more. Admission is FREE.
Things that cost a few $$
May 15:
Head to the Cobb Energy Centre to catch a performance of the musical based off the popular 90s movie, Cruel Intentions. Tickets start at $35.
May 18
Taste all kinds of mimosas at the first annual Roswell Mimosa Fest. The event will feature special kinds of mimosas, a live DJ, food from local Roswell food trucks and restaurants, and much more. Tickets are $60 day of event.
Sample all kinds of unique craft beers at the East Atlanta Beer Fest.
NOW - June 2
Head to the Georgia Renaissance Festival. Get transported back to 16th century England and experience all kinds of fun. From artisan craft shoppes, entertainment, pubs, taverns, turkey legs, and much more! Ticket prices vary.
NOW - July 28
Experience the most amazing immersive experiential candy wonderland at Candytopia. The candy experience and art museum has been extended, and will remain open until the end of July.
Adults are $28, kids 4-12 are $20.
