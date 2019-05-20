  • Top Things to do: MomoCon, Brew at the Zoo, FREE events, and more!

    By: Brittany Tenenbaum

    FREE EVENTS:

     

    All of May & June:

    The Atlanta BeltLine offers all kind of free workout and activity classes including yoga, biking, bootcamps and more. 
     
     
    May 25-26
     
    Head to Piedmont Park for one of the country's biggest FREE  the Jazz Fests!
     
     
     
     
    THINGS THAT COST A FEW $$:
     
    May 23-26
     
    Calling all fans of Anime, Gaming, Comics + Animation! Don't miss MomoCon at the Georgia World Congress Center. Tickets start at $35, kids under 9 are free.
     
    May 25
     
    Sip among the wildlife and enjoy some tunes at Brew at the Zoo! This event is on, rain or shine! Day of Event is $60 for members, $65 for non-members.
     
     
    May 24-27
     
    Head to Stone Mountain Park for all kinds of family fun. From the new Rockin' Land & Lake Tour to the Lasershow Spectacular and acrobatics show, the park has tons of fun activities. Ticket prices vary.

     
    Now through June 2
     
    Head to the Georgia Renaissance Festival. Get transported back to 16th century England and experience all kinds of fun. From artisan craft shoppes, entertainment, pubs, taverns, turkey legs, and much more! Ticket prices vary.
     
     
     
    Now through July 28
     
    Experience the most amazing immersive experiential candy wonderland at Candytopia. The candy experience and art museum has been extended, and will remain open until the end of July.  Adults are $28, kids 4-12 are $20.

