Top Things to do: MomoCon, Brew at the Zoo, FREE events, and more!

Head to Stone Mountain Park for all kinds of family fun. From the new Rockin' Land & Lake Tour to the Lasershow Spectacular and acrobatics show, the park has tons of fun activities. Ticket prices vary.
Head to the Georgia Renaissance Festival. Get transported back to 16th century England and experience all kinds of fun. From artisan craft shoppes, entertainment, pubs, taverns, turkey legs, and much more! Ticket prices vary.
Experience the most amazing immersive experiential candy wonderland at Candytopia. The candy experience and art museum has been extended, and will remain open until the end of July. Adults are $28, kids 4-12 are $20.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}